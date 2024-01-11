Chicago Cubs acquire 2 players in trade with Los Angeles Dodgers

The Chicago Cubs, on the heels of their biggest offseason move, are adding to their roster.

According to multiple reports, the Cubs acquired third baseman Michael Busch and reliever Yency Almonte from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. MLB.com Dodgers reporter Juan Toribio was the first to report the news.

In exchange, the Cubs are sending left-handed pitcher Jackson Ferris and outfielder Zyhir Hope, both in the minor leagues, to Los Angeles.

Busch, 26, saw his first major league action last season with the Dodgers. He appeared in 27 games for the Dodgers, registering nine hits and seven RBI, as well as two home runs. He is a versatile player in the field, playing first, second and third base for the Dodgers. Busch also played one game at left field, but he's primarily a third baseman having made 13 appearances and 10 starts a t third.

Almonte, a right-handed reliever, has a career ERA of 4.51 and pitched 48.0 innings in 2023. He came into the league in 2012 as a 17th round pick by the Angels. In 2014, he was traded to the Chicago White Sox for a player to be named later. He made his major league debut in 2018 with the Colorado Rockies. He signed with the Dodgers in Free Agency in 2021.

Trading Ferris to the Dodgers means the Cubs give up their No. 8 overall prospect, according to MLB.com.

This move comes on the same day the Chicago Cubs and Japanese pitcher Shōta Imanaga and finalized a $53 million, four-year contract.