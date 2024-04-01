Chicago Cubs Home Opener: Fans flock to Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs are getting ready to take on the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field for their Home Opener Monday afternoon.

Fans decked out in Cubs gear flocked to the North Side ahead of the early afternoon game.

Cubbies Opening Day is no joke in Wrigleyville, with bars like Murphy's Bleachers opening their doors at 6:30 a.m.

We caught up with the VP of Communications for the Chicago Cubs, Julian Green, who told us all about the new things happening at Wrigley Field this season.

If you're driving an electric car to the game, the Toyota Camry Lot now offers charging stations.

"We're trying to embrace environmental sustainability," Green said.

Sheffield Market, a new grab-and-go concessions area, is opening this season in the right field, so customers can spend more time in their seats and less time in lines.

Baseball bat beers are back for a second year in a row. They will also have the classics like helmet nachos and, of course, the classic Chicago hot dogs.

Gates open at 11:20 a.m. with the first pitch at 1:20 p.m.

The Cubs and Rockies play at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday to round out the home series.