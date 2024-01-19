Chicago White Sox announce player development staffs for 2024 season, including former pitcher Sergio Santos

Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Sergio Santis will manage the Sox AA affiliate, as one of five new player development hires the organization announced Friday morning.

Santos, who pitched for the Sox in 2010 and 2011, will manage the Birmingham Barons. Also joining the Sox are Justin Jirschele managing Class AAA Charlotte, Guillermo Quiroz managing Class A Winston-Salem, Patrick Leyland managing Class A Kannapolis and Danny González managing Arizona Complex League Sox.

These assignments will report to first-year director of player development Paul Janish, who oversees the Sox minor-league operations and player development after being named to his position on Nov. 3, 2023.

­­ "I am extremely excited to work with this talented group of managers, coaches, coordinators and staff that has been assembled for the 2024 season," Janish said in a statement. "Our entire staff has been working all off-season to ensure our players will be ready to hit the ground running for mini camps, spring training and into the regular season. The ultimate goal remains to have our players prepared and ready to contribute at the major-league level, and we believe this staff is well equipped to help all of our players reach his full potential. I am excited to get our full staff together at our complex and on the field to begin fully implementing our programs with the players in our organization."

Along with the managerial hires, Doug Sisson was named field coordinator, Matt Zaleski was named pitching coordinator, Ryan Newman was named infield coordinator and Julio Mosquera was named catching coordinator. Curt Hasler, who served as the White Sox bullpen coach since 2017 before being reassigned after the 2023 season, will be a pitching coordinator. He and Donnie Veal will be assistant pitching coordinators under Zaleski.