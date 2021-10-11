ALDS Game 4 of White Sox-Astros rescheduled due to weather

The White Sox playoff game against the Astros has been rescheduled to Tuesday due to weather.

Game 4 of the ALDS will now take place Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.

All tickets and parking passes will automatically transfer for tomorrow's game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The game was originally scheduled to take place Monday afternoon but a band of storms is expected to pass through Chicago this evening.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. and parking lots will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The White Sox rallied to win Game 3 by a score of 12-6 on Sunday night. They trail the Astros 2-1 in the five-game series.

Carlos Rodon is scheduled to pitch for Chicago while Jose Urquidy will take the mound for Houston.