Green Bay Packers beat Chicago Bears 24-14

By Andrew Seligman
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, leading the Green Bay Packers to a 24-14 victory over the Chicago Bears

The Packers (5-1) beat the Bears (3-3) for the 20th time in 23 games counting the playoffs and improved to 22-5 with Rodgers as the starter against Chicago. 

They also prevented Chicago from tying them for the NFC North lead. Rodgers shook off a sluggish start, throwing a 1-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard in the second quarter and a 12-yarder to Aaron Jones in the third. 

Rodgers put the Bears away after Justin Fields threw a 5-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney as he scored from the 6 to cap a 75-yard drive.

