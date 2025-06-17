Illinois football: Bret Bielema, with his Illini future secure, keeps advocating for 16-team playoff

It's been a fun summer for Bret Bielema and Illinois football.

Coming off a 10-win season and a Cheez-It Bowl win over South Carolina, excitement is palpable for the Illini.

Everyone could see it at the Brickhouse Tavern across the street from Wrigley Field. The Illini faithful in Chicago gathered to commiserate with Bielema and a few players.

It was a packed place. Not a bad evening for a guy who is signed in Champaign through 2031 and got a salary raise to $7.7 million per year. He also had an option for what he wanted to do Tuesday night during the Cubs-Brewers ga,e.

"You do not want to see me throw a pitch," Bielema said. "I'll take the singing. I don't wanna do the pitch."

What they're saying:

With his extension in hand, Bielema was confident as he continued his candor.

If you ask, Bielema will gladly state his wishes. The College Football Playoff system should be a 16-team playoff.

Not a 16-team playoff with automatic qualifiers, either.

"That's the part that I'd like to see, is everybody has a chance," Bielema said. "I'd like it to be the 16-best teams."

The reason being, there are just too many really, really good teams between the Big 10 and the SEC.

The Illini finished 20th in the final College Football Playoff poll and 16th in the final AP Poll. The Illini lost to Oregon, Minnesota and Penn State. Take the loss to the Gophers off the board, and there's a good chance Illinois would've been in the top 16.

"I got to believe there's times where the Big Ten (and) the SEC maybe will have five or six teams that are worthy," Bielema said. "I think these teams in these two leagues can beat anybody on any given Saturday."

He was also vocal about the biggest challenge a 16-team playoff faces.

Bielema said he doesn't think a 16-team playoff can happen unless the SEC and Big Ten both play a schedule with nine conference games. Plus, the SEC and Big Ten could play an SEC-Big Ten challenge, which would be extra data points for the CFP selection committee. No dice, he said.

"We voted unanimously, the Big Ten Coaches, to stay at nine and actually maybe have an SEC Challenge," Bielema said. "I was told that they voted unanimously to stay at eight and not play the Big Ten."

Bielema still wants to push for a nine-conference-game slate.

He doesn't mind chirping at fans who push back at him.

"Some people pop off and say what they want to say because they want to look a certain way. I get it." Bielema said. "Until you get to nine for everybody, I don't think it can work."

What's next:

During his scrum with reporters, Bielema reminded everyone that recruiting never sleeps.

A question about recruiting came up, and Bielema's eyes lit up. He pulled out his phone as a quick reminder.

"I gotta call somebody at 7:15," he said with a smile.