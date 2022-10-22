Expand / Collapse search

Illinois State hangs on to beat Indiana State 27-21

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana - Zack Annexstad ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to his brother, Brock, in Illinois State's 27-21 victory over Indiana State

The Redbirds took a 20-0 lead in the first quarter on Annexstad's 9-yard run and his touchdown passes of 56 yards to Jalen Carr and 18 yards to Brock Annexstad. 

But they would need the quarterback's 3-yard run to cap a drive early in the fourth quarter to give them a 27-14 lead, enough to win despite Cade Chambers' 67-yard touchdown throw Dante Hendrix with just over 10 minutes remaining.