An inconsistent Caleb Williams, but a flying Darrell Taylor: Grading the Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans

It wasn't perfect, but the Chicago Bears got the job done.

Our grades reflect that.

Here are our grades after the Chicago Bears season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Caleb Williams

The rookie sensation that started the offseason hype train struggled to find success in his first-career start.

He was inaccurate. He never truly settled in. But, he didn't turn the ball over and he did his best to make plays.

Credit Williams, he didn't try to do too much.

However, his easy misses could have generated more than just field goals on offense during a day when the Bears' fan base was hungry to see their No. 1 overall pick electrify the NFL.

At the end of the day, he led the Bears to a win. That's the bottomline, something Williams said he would trade multiple touchdowns for.

Grade: C

The Bears' defense

Whatever you want to say about the Bears' defense, they sure do know how to rebound well.

After the Titans' front gashed the Bears in the first quarter, the defense rallied. This included a fourth quarter with multiple takeaways.

Darrell Taylor and DeMarcus Walker proved to be worthy compliments to Montez Sweat. Both had sacks and pressures on Sunday.

It was Tyrique Stevenson that gave the Bears the lead with a 46-yeard pick six on an awful decision by Will Levis.

The Titans had the Bears' defense in the first half. In the second, the unit showed why they deserve to be one of the best in the league.

Grade: A

Velus Jones Jr.

After all the Bears did to give Jones a roster spot this offseason with his move to running back, and all he did to endear himself to the fan base with his stories about his late ferret, Jones couldn't capitalize.

Instead, the security issues that plagued Jones as a rookie reared their head. He muffed a kickoff and kicked the ball ahead, which was recovered by the Titans.

Being the reason for a turnover in the first game of the season after the team did so much to allow him to earn a spot was a rough sight.

Grade: F

Darrell Taylor

When the Bears traded for Taylor, they couldn't foresee this.

A sixth round pick to Seattle equaled two sacks and a forced fumble in his first game as a Bear.

It wasn't Khalil Mack, to be clear. But it was still another addition the Bears' front office landed that will help the team in his hunt for the playoffs.

Grade: A