McMahon leads No. 3 Ohio State women past Northwestern 81-48

Freshman Cotie McMahon scored 24 points, and No. 3 Ohio State pounded Northwestern 81-48 on Wednesday night.

The Buckeyes (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) led 35-24 at halftime. They pushed their lead to 20 after hitting five of six shots over the last five minutes of the third quarter, including a pair of 3s from Taylor Mikesell.

Taylor Thierry had 18 points for Ohio State, and Mikesell finished with 16. The Buckeyes turned 21 Wildcats turnovers into 22 points.

"We thought pushing in transition would be our best bet for the game, and it honestly worked really well for all of us, not just me," McMahon said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff liked how his team played without veteran guard Madison Greene (knee) and second-leading scorer Jacy Sheldon (foot), but saw room for improvement after his team committed 17 turnovers.

Greene suffered a season-ending injury for the second year in a row.

"She’s a great player, a great point guard, a great leader," McGuff said. "She’s our best perimeter defender as well. That’s a huge loss for us, and I hate it for her mostly because she worked so incredibly hard to get back and was playing so well."

Jillian Brown led Northwestern (6-6, 0-2) with 13 points. Fellow reserve Courtney Shaw had 12 points and 11 rebounds in her third double-double of the season.