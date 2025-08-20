NASCAR returns to Chicagoland Speedway next year

The Brief NASCAR will return to Joliet’s Chicagoland Speedway in July 2026, with three days of racing over the holiday weekend. The announcement comes after officials confirmed the Chicago Street Race would not return that year. NASCAR and local leaders say the event will bring both exciting competition and major economic benefits to the area.



The race may not be held downtown, but NASCAR is coming back to the Chicago area next year.

NASCAR returns to Chicagoland Speedway

What we know:

NASCAR officials announced Wednesday that the Cup Series will race at Joliet's Chicagoland Speedway on July 5, 2026. The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race will take place a day before on the Fourth of July, preceded by the ARCA Menards Series on July 3.

NASCAR last came to Chicagoland Speedway in 2019, when Alex Bowman recorded his first career win in the Camping World 400.

The news came about a month after NASCAR announced the Chicago Street Race would not return in 2026.

NASCAR officials said the door is still open to bringing the race back to downtown Chicago in the future.

"A fantastic homecoming"

What they're saying:

NASCAR and Joliet officials expressed excitement over the announcement.

"Our fans have been asking for a race in Joliet for the past several years," NASCAR executive vice president Ben Kennedy said in a statement. "If you look at the racing product on our mile-and-a-half tracks, they’ve been some of the most competitive and compelling events that we’ve had in our season, and we’re confident that Joliet is going to deliver exactly that."

Joliet Mayor Terry D'Arcy highlighted the economic impact that the race will bring to the area.

"This is a fantastic homecoming for Joliet and the entire region," D'Arcy said in a statement. "Chicagoland Speedway has been a cornerstone of our community for more than two decades, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome NASCAR's top stars back to our backyard."

