NFL Combine: Meet the draft prospects who can improve their stock the most in Indianapolis

It's almost time for the NFL Combine, where over 320 NFL Draft prospects will have the biggest job interview of their lives with all 32 NFL teams in attendance.

Here are the players participating in the NFL Combine who can improve their stock the most next week in Indianapolis.

Armand Membou, OL – Missouri

Membou is the name Chicago Bears fans need to watch.

In a draft where the likes Kelvin Banks, Will Campbell and Tyler Booker are mentioned as potential picks for Chicago at No. 10 overall, Membou could finagle his way into the discussion with an impressive combine that shows off his versatility.

If he spends the week showing NFL teams, front offices and scouts that he’s not only capable of playing multiple positions in the NFL but he’s also willing to do so, then he has a chance to move up even further. Membou is already one of the fastest risers in the draft.

James Pearce Jr., EDGE – Tennessee

In recent mock drafts, Pearce has been falling behind fellow EDGE rushers Mykel Williams, Mike Green, Jalon Walker and Shemar Stewart.

Pearce was once considered the top pass rusher in this draft and a top-five pick to boot. He certainly has the college production to show for it from his time playing against other NFL prospects and talents in the SEC.

With a stellar combine, Pearce has a chance to pop back up into the top 15, and perhaps the top 10.

Will Johnson, DB – Michigan

Like Pearce, Johnson once had a top-five billing. You can take a step further and say Johnson also had a shot to be the No. 1 overall pick.

After an injury sidelined him during the second half of the 2024 college football season, Johnson has some work to do to make up some ground.

The biggest thing is his injury. If he can easily show that his injury isn’t something that will linger beyond his last season of college football, he’ll solidify himself as a top-five pick in the draft. He’s certainly worth it.

Luther Burden III, Tetairoa McMillan and Emeka Egbuka – WRs

So far, there’s no clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. There will be after the combine.

Last year, the 2024 NFL Draft had an astounding seven receivers taken in the first round. In the past five drafts from the 2020 NFL Draft to the 2024 NFL Draft, an average of six receivers have been selected in the first round per draft. In the previous five years before that from the 2015 NFL Draft to the 2019 NFL Draft, an average of three receivers were selected in the first round per draft.

That’s a steady increase in teams trying to find their No. 1 target. This NFL Draft might not see seven, but recent trends suggest Burden, McMillian and Egbuka will certainly go in the first round, plus maybe two or three more.

The combine will tell us which of the top receivers will head into Pro Days and top 30 visits, which might dictate the receiver that goes in the top 10.

Cam Ward and Sheduer Sanders – QBs

Let the games begin.

Unlike last year when three quarterback prospects – Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye – were fighting to go No. 1 overall, there are two vying to be the first quarterback selected in the draft, let alone the first overall pick.

The Ward vs. Sanders debate will take shape in Indy, although the most important developments might come in the interview room. Ward and Sanders are unsure if they'll throw at the NFL Combine next week.

There are a few QB needy teams in the top 10, including the Browns, Titans, Raiders and Jets. It's step one in convincing the likes of New York, Las Vegas and Tennessee and Cleveland they're worthy of being the quarterbacks of the future.