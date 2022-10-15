Northern Illinois runs over Eastern Michigan 39-10

Harrison Waylee ran for 158 yards and a touchdown, Antario Brown added two TD runs and Northern Illinois beat Eastern Michigan 39-10.

NIU's 295-pound lineman James Ester opened the scoring by batting a pass into the air and jumping to secure it in the end zone.

Brown broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown six minutes later and then added a 6-yard score that stretched the Huskies' lead to 29-10 late in the third.

Brown finished with 86 yards on 17 carries for Northern Illinois (2-5, 1-2 Mid-American Conference). Waylee had a 76-yard touchdown run.

Taylor Powell threw a touchdown and interception for Eastern Michigan (4-3, 1-2).

