Purdue-Northwestern baseball game set for Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field will host a Northwestern college baseball game for the third time since 2013 when Purdue plays the Wildcats this month.

Northwestern announced Tuesday that the Wildcats’ home game would be played Apr. 26.

The game will mark Northwestern’s third baseball game at the Friendly Confines as part of a partnership with the Chicago Cubs.

The Wildcats are 2-0 in those two games, beating Michigan 6-0 on April 20, 2013 and winning in walk-off fashion against Notre Dame 8-7 in 11 innings on May 16, 2023.

A general view of Wrigley Field on April 23, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Matt Dirksen/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Wildcats will close out the three-game series with a pair of games at Rocky and Berenice Miller Park on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 in Evanston, with both games scheduled for 1 p.m.