Red Bull Showrun makes pit stop in Chicago

For the first time, Chicago got an up-close look at Formula 1 racing from one of the sport's most successful teams.

Held outside the United Center, Oracle Red Bull Racing brought its need for speed to the Windy City during its Red Bull Showrun on Friday.

There, you could smell – and even taste – the burning rubber during the show. That's how close fans were to Red Bull's Formula 1 car on an action-packed night.

Under a full moon, professional drivers showcased the power of speed on a makeshift circuit outside the Madhouse on Madison.

"This is really cool because this is a city that doesn’t get an F1 race," said London Lazerson, who was visiting from Salt Lake City. "It’s like nothing you’ve ever felt, heard or seen, it’s so unexpected how powerful these machines are."

Friday night was no exception. Crowds went wild over the thrill of Red Bull’s Formula 1 car.

"It’s crazy, honestly, my heart is racing, hearing that versus TV – totally different, it’s super sick," said Jessie Toledo, who attended the event.

Toledo got hooked on Formula 1 racing – like so many others did: "Through the Netflix series, actually, the Drive to Survive," said Toledo.

Behind the wheel on Friday night was Patrick Friesacher, Red Bull’s longest-serving driver and former F1 driver.

"With F1 it’s all about the teams, everyone’s about the teams, like football, baseball. Here, I think people come out because they like Red Bull," said CJ Biank.

For father and son, CJ and Brayden, it was a night to bond over a love for racing – even if not everyone knew what they were in for.

"They’re too loud!" said 6-year-old Brayden Biank.

Friday’s showcase also featured demonstrations from street freestyle motorcyclist Aaron Colton and rally car champion Scott Speed.

The Red Bull Showrun will make its next stop in Nashville in October.