Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs, Eagles showcase their offense in first quarter

article

The Valley of Fun is in full force on Super Bowl 57 Sunday!

The Philadelphia Eagles wasted little time taking a lead.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for a 1-yard touchdown to cap an efficient opening drive that traveled 75 yards on 11 plays. DeVonta Smith was Hurts’ favorite target on the drive, catching three passes for 41 yards.

But the Kansas City Chiefs tied the game at 7 midway through the first quarter when Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce on a beautiful fade route to the back corner of the end zone for an 18-yard touchdown.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a 18 yard touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The drive went 75 yards on just six plays. Rookie Isiah Pacheco had 29 yards rushing in the drive.

Football fans descended by the thousands on Glendale, Arizona, for the NFL’s title game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. It was glorious weather for revelers, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 70s.

The teams arrived more than three hours before the scheduled game time 4:30 p.m. local time. The retractable roof is open and the weather is essentially perfect, with temperatures in the 70s. The Chiefs and Eagles both have plenty of fans in Arizona, but it’s a decidely pro-Philadelphia crowd.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Chris Stapleton performs the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes says he’s "definitely in a better spot" when it comes to his ailing right ankle than he was for the AFC championship game, and the AP MVP doesn’t expect to be limited by it when he leads the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The quarterback said this week that he continues to get treatment on the ankle, which he hurt in the divisional round against Jacksonville, and that it will probably continue up until Sunday’s kickoff.

"You won’t know exactly how it is until you get to game day," he said.

Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth in the early hours to twin girls back home in Chicago, a team official confirmed to The Associated Press. Allegretti was able to watch everything unfold on FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel while the rest of the Chiefs slept ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jill Biden is expected to be among the fans at State Farm Stadium cheering on her beloved Philadelphia Eagles.

The first lady grew up in suburban Philadelphia and has never been shy about her allegiance to the hometown team. She and her grandson, Hunter, were at the stadium in Philadelphia on Jan. 29 when the Eagles won the NFC championship.

The 16-year-old will join her again on Sunday.

No sitting president has attended a Super Bowl, mainly because of the strict security requirements authorities would need to impose upon the tens of thousands of fans. President Biden will be at the White House on Sunday.

President Biden says he’s a Philadelphia sports fan, too, out of necessity, and often jokes that "I’d be sleeping alone" otherwise.

Rihanna has put in the work ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show, focusing so hard on what she promises will be "a jam-packed show" that her upcoming birthday and Valentine’s Day almost slipped her mind.

"The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate — that’s what this show is going to be. It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together," Rihanna said.

It’ll be her first live performance in seven years.