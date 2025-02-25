What we learned from Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson at the NFL Combine

It's been five weeks since Ben Johnson took over as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

He's started to rebuild the team from the studs, and is identifying what he wants this offseason from Ryan Poles.

Here's what stood out when Johnson took to his podium at the NFL Combine on Tuesday.

Johnson's staff has a trend: they're all different

When Johnson completed his staff, he had former offensive coordinators, coaches with college experience, coaches with vast pro experience and coaches with both college and pro experience.

That was the idea, Johnson said.

"What’s so beautiful about the coaching staff that we put together, I didn’t hire a bunch of my friends," Johnson said. "I went outside of my circle on purpose because I wanted to collect a different mix of experience, of energy, ideas."

Of course, it does help when there's some synergy.

Johnson worked with receivers coach and assistant head coach Antwaan Randle El and JT Barrett in Detroit. He also had connections to guys like now-offensive coordinator Declan Doyle through other coaches like John Morton.

Johnson asked Morton about Doyle, and Morton said "he's another Ben Johnson."

"I’m banking on that being a good thing," Johnson said.

His old boss even tipped his cap.

"He’s built an outstanding coaching staff," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said.

Johnson's ideal additions give an eye into the Bears' offseason additions

Johnson was open about some of the intangibles that he wants when building a team this offseason.

He wants character and integrity, for one. But in a player's skills, he wants someone physical and that's a playmaker.

Johnson did speak highly of some of the players the Bears do have, like running back D'Andre Swift whom the Lions drafted when Johnson was in Detroit.

"I think very highly of him," Johnson said of Swift. "It’ll be fun to start to work together again."

However, the Bears want to be flexible on both sides of the ball under Johnson. This is why Johnson has already started thinking of the ideal athlete on both sides of the ball for each position on his team.

He may have condensed this to "the best players" available to him this offseason. That could also translate to "Best Player Available" in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"We feel really good about free agency and the draft, and how the supply matches up with our demand," Johnson said.

"We want playmakers all over the roster."

Johnson has an example in mind for rebuilding the offensive line

The Bears offensive line make over commences this week. The Bears will have a chance to start that process when they interview offensive linemen.

He has an example of what he wants to do in mind already.

"There are a number of teams that did that last year," Johnson said. "The Panthers come to mind when they went out in free agency and got a couple of top guards, really changed the dynamic of their offense."

Carolina might not be a bad comparison, though.

Young took 62 sacks in his rookie year, which was second most in the NFL in the 2023 season behind Washington's Sam Howell who was sacked 65 times.

Carolina then signed Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt to their interior. Lewis was signed to a four-year deal, and Hunt came to Carolina on a five-year deal.

The Panthers' allowed sack total dropped from 62 to 36 in the 2024 season. That's solid results when a team dedicates $89.2 million in guaranteed money to two linemen.

It might be something the Bears replicate this offseason.

"You saw them clicking there in the second half of the season once they really started to gel," Johnson said. "There’s no question that you can change the dynamic of the room just like that. That particular room, it does take time for five guys to come together. Especially if you have to deal with attrition and injuries for five guys to be working on the same page."