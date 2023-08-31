White Sox promote Chris Getz as ballclub's new general manager

article

The Chicago White Sox named Chris Getz the ballclub's new senior vice president and general manager on Thursday.

Getz, who has spent the last three seasons as assistant general manager, replaces Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams who were fired last week after leading the ballclub for decades.

"Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience within our organization to this role," White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. "Most importantly, he knows our players, both at the major league level and in our system, knows our staff and is familiar with all aspects of our basedall operations department."

Getz, who turned 40 on Wednesday, was hired by Chicago in October 2016 as the team's director of player development. He was promoted to assistant general manager in January 2021. He was also promoted to senior vice president on Thursday.

But Getz's ties to the organization go back to his playing days. He was drafted by the team twice and spent the first two of his seven big league seasons with the White Sox.

"I am honored and humbled to be given this leadership responsibility," Getz said in a statement. "I understand what this team means to White Sox fans, and I am excited to begin the work today and during the remainder of this season. There is a great deal of talent within this clubhouse and within this ballpark, and we are going to diligently begin to do the work and lay the foundation for an organization and a team we all take pride in, from the staff, to the players, to our fans."

Reinsdorf said Getz's top-to-bottom knowledge of the organization will serve as his most valuable asset.

The White Sox are in the middle of a dreadful 2023 campaign, posting an underwhelming 53-81 record and trading off a handful of mainstays in exchange for young prospects.

Getz's promotion is likely a positive sign for first-year manager Pedro Grifol. Getz played for Kansas City from 2010 to 2013 and also worked for the Royals after his playing career. Before he was hired by Chicago in November, Grifol spent the previous 10 seasons in a variety of coaching roles with Kansas City.

Getz takes over amid a difficult period for the franchise.

The White Sox have a total of three victories in three playoff appearances since winning the 2005 World Series.

Days after Williams and Hahn were fired, two women were injured in a shooting that occurred during a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field. Chicago police are investigating what happened, including whether the gun was fired inside or outside of the facility.

There is also uncertainty about the franchise's long-term future at its South Side ballpark. Reinsdorf, 87, rarely speaks with the media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.