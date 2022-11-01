White Sox to name Pedro Grifol next manager: reports

article

Pedro Grifol is expected to be announced as the new manager of the Chicago White Sox, according to media reports.

The announcement is likely to be made official later this week, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Grifol, 52, has coached for the division-rival Kansas City Royals since 2013, most recently serving as their bench coach.

The Miami-native was drafted by the Twins in 1991 and spent nine seasons in the minors before beginning his coaching career.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Despite being poised for a playoff run, the season ended unceremoniously for the White Sox, who posted a .500 record.

"Jerry, Kenny and I talked a couple hours ago about this being our most disappointing season of each of our careers," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Jerry made reference to ’84 going from 99 wins to 75 or something that year as being shocking. We’ve had other years we haven’t quite met expectations and we might be too close to the trees in the forest given where we sit this season given the frustration that it created. But look, this is going to have an effect. This is going to impact people."

Hall of Famer Tony La Russa missed the final 34 games because of health problems and announced he would not return to the ballclub.

"Our team’s record this season is the final reality. It is an unacceptable disappointment. There were some pluses, but too many minuses," La Russa said. "I was hired to provide positive, difference-making leadership and support. Our record is proof. I did not do my job."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.