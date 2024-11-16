Northwestern, Ohio State to clash at Wrigley Field

Northwestern University and Ohio State University will face off Saturday with Wrigley Field serving as the backdrop for the Big Ten Conference matchup.

The Wildcats and Buckeyes will battle it out at the iconic baseball stadium, a move made necessary by the ongoing renovation of Ryan Field. Northwestern has been playing its home games at various locations in the Chicago area during the construction period.

This unique setting adds an extra layer of excitement to the already anticipated rivalry game. Both teams are looking to improve their conference standings as the Buckeyes make a push for postseason play.

The 'Cats will play their last home game of the season at Wrigley Field against the Fighting Illini on Nov. 30.

The Northwestern Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes play in the first quarter at Wrigley Field on Nov. 4, 2023, in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

In 2023, Northwestern hosted Iowa at Wrigley Field in a 10-7 loss to the Hawkeyes. Prior to 2023, Northwestern hosted Purdue at Wrigley Field on November 20, 2021. In 2010, Northwestern hosted Illinois at Wrigley Field in the first college football game at the ballpark since 1938.

Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Saturday. Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said residents should expect additional traffic in the area.