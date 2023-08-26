Yoán Moncada homers as Chicago White Sox beat Oakland Athletics 6-2 a day after shooting

Yoán Moncada hit a three-run homer, Touki Toussaint pitched five scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 6-2 on Saturday night, finishing a difficult week for the franchise with a sorely needed victory.

Lenyn Sosa and Andrew Benintendi also homered for the White Sox, who had dropped four of five. Eloy Jiménez went 2 for 2 with two walks, and Luis Robert Jr. had two hits.

Approaching the end of a disappointing season, Chicago fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday.

Then two women were injured Friday night in a shooting that occurred during the Athletics' 12-4 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox said they were unsure if a gun was fired from inside or outside the ballpark.

Toussaint (2-6) allowed two hits, struck out four and walked three in his first win since July 28. The right-hander went 0-3 with an 8.84 ERA in his previous four starts.

Oakland had won four of five. JP Sears (2-11) allowed six runs and nine hits in six innings.