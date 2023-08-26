Expand / Collapse search

Yoán Moncada homers as Chicago White Sox beat Oakland Athletics 6-2 a day after shooting

By Sarah Trotto
White Sox video shows when gunfire hits 2 fans during game

The White Sox released a video showing the exact moment when two women were struck by gunfire in Section 161 at Guaranteed Rate Field during Friday's game. Commotion can be seen 15 seconds into the video in the middle of the section. Someone can be seen flagging down security.

CHICAGO - Yoán Moncada hit a three-run homer, Touki Toussaint pitched five scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 6-2 on Saturday night, finishing a difficult week for the franchise with a sorely needed victory.

Lenyn Sosa and Andrew Benintendi also homered for the White Sox, who had dropped four of five. Eloy Jiménez went 2 for 2 with two walks, and Luis Robert Jr. had two hits.

2 women struck by gunfire during White Sox game

Chicago police say two women were wounded by gunfire inside Guaranteed Rate Field during the White Sox game Friday night. A White Sox spokesperson says it remains unclear whether the shots were fired from outside or inside the park.

Approaching the end of a disappointing season, Chicago fired executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday. 

Chicago White Sox explain why game continued after two fans suffered gunshot wounds in stadium

"It's not clear where the bullet came from. There are no reports of any gunshots in our ballpark," said Chicago White Sox Vice President of Communications Scott Reifert. "There was no gunshot sound within the ballpark."

Then two women were injured Friday night in a shooting that occurred during the  Athletics' 12-4 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox said they were unsure if a gun was fired from inside or outside the ballpark. 

Toussaint (2-6) allowed two hits, struck out four and walked three in his first win since July 28. The right-hander went 0-3 with an 8.84 ERA in his previous four starts.

Oakland had won four of five. JP Sears (2-11) allowed six runs and nine hits in six innings.