Another cold, windy day in Chicago before big warmup this weekend

It will be another cold and windy day Tuesday.

Monday's high was 43 degrees, and Tuesday will only be a couple degrees warmer.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy — especially in counties near the lake.

If you go more west, you will see more sun.

There will be some lake effect precipitation (mostly rain) falling in northwest Indiana — mainly in Porter County.

A few snowflakes could mix in, but no accumulation will occur.

Winds will gust to 35 mph at times Tuesday.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and temps could go as 30 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunnier with highs around 50 degrees.

Then, a robust warmup will begin Thursday with highs hitting 60 degrees, followed by upper 60s Friday and 70s from Saturday to Monday.

The next chance of rain will be Monday when showers, and possibly thunderstorms, will cross the area.