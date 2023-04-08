Chicago forecast: Beautiful weather on Easter Sunday, rest of the week
CHICAGO - Chicago's Easter Sunday forecast is beautiful, and there's more lovely spring weather to follow.
FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl says the forecast for Sunday is "outstanding" and "awesome," with temperatures in the upper 60s in Chicago and around 70 in the suburbs.
Chicago will enjoy well above normal temperatures at least through April 18.
- Sunday: High 63, Low 46
- Monday: High 65, Low 48
- Tuesday: High 67, Low 53
- Wednesday: High 72, Low 53
- Thursday: High 71, Low 53
- Friday: High 70, Low 56