Chicago road conditions: City deploys 200 snowplows to combat winter storm

With more snow bearing down on the Chicago area, the city's Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) has deployed over 200 salt spreaders to combat the winter storm.

City officials say crews will work overnight and through the Friday morning commute monitoring and clearing roadways, including arterial streets, DuSable Lake Shore Drive, and bridges and overpasses.

"Safety is the City's top priority. DSS staff will continue to monitor the weather and ground conditions and will adjust resources when needed. Residents are urged to take caution while traveling, especially during the morning commute. Please allow for extra time and drive according to conditions, leaving ample space between cars," DSS said in a statement.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation manages more than 9,400 miles of roadway with their fleet of plows.

To view the city's fleet in real time, tap HERE.

Winter Weather Advisories went into effect for most of the Chicago area at 6 p.m. through noon Friday. Winter Storm Warnings are up for Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana, beginning at 10 p.m.

The storm moving through will blanket Chicagoland with 2–4 inches of snow. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected to develop late tonight and continue through Friday, potentially leading to snow totals as high as 8–12 inches in portions of Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana.

Travel is highly discouraged late tonight through at least midday Friday in the Warning area where whiteout conditions are likely. Blowing and drifting snow is expected with northwest winds gusting as high as 30 mph.