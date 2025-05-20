Chicago severe weather threat: Scattered storms sweeping through suburbs

The Brief Scattered thunderstorms could turn severe south of Chicago this afternoon through 8 p.m. A Slight Risk includes areas like southern LaSalle and Grundy counties. Cooler weather moves in tonight with more showers possible through midweek.



Storms may turn severe in southern parts of Chicagoland this afternoon, with a few brief tornadoes possible.

What we know:

An approaching low-pressure system is triggering scattered showers and storms across the Chicago area this afternoon, with the strongest activity expected in the far southern sections of the region.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, areas including southern LaSalle, southern Grundy, southwest Kankakee, and far southern Newton and Jasper Counties are under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather.

That means storms in these areas could bring damaging wind gusts, hail, and possibly even a few brief tornadoes through around 7 to 8 p.m. This is where conditions are most favorable due to a warm front pushing north, which is adding both instability and atmospheric spin to the region.

What's next:

Scattered showers and storms will continue through tonight, but the threat of severe weather should ease after 8 p.m. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Additional rounds of showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, with cooler temperatures holding steady in the mid to upper 50s. By Friday, drier skies are expected, though it will still be cooler than average, with highs near 60.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day Weekend, conditions are expected to be cool but comfortable, with highs in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday. A few stray showers may return on Memorial Day Monday.