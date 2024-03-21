Chicago snow forecast timeline: Up to 5 inches possible in suburbs

Chicagoland is bracing for a mixed bag of precipitation as the next weather system approaches tonight, bringing snow and rain to the region on Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for McHenry and Lake counties in northeast Illinois, effective from 1 a.m. through 4 p.m. Snowfall totals could range from 1 to 5 inches in Lake and McHenry counties, with the heaviest accumulations expected near the Wisconsin state line. There is expected to be a sharp gradient in snowfall totals, with impacts lessening further south.

The timing of the system indicates that rain and snow will move in after midnight, with snow becoming the primary form of precipitation near and north of I-90. Southward along I-88 and beyond, a rain/snow mix is forecast.

By daybreak Friday, parts of McHenry and Lake counties may have already accumulated around an inch of snow, potentially impacting the morning commute across the far north and northwest suburbs. Scattered rain and snow showers are expected throughout the day across most of Chicagoland, with steady snowfall expected in the Advisory area until 4 p.m.

As a cold front pushes through during the late afternoon and evening, one final round of snow is expected from northwest to southeast across the region. Most areas are expected to see only a trace to half an inch of snow, though Lake and McHenry counties could see totals upwards to 5 inches.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures are expected to be cooler than normal but relatively fair. Saturday is forecast to be partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper 30s. Cloud cover will increase on Sunday, with temperatures returning to the mid 40s.

The next weather system is expected early next week, bringing the possibility of rain on both Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures rising into the 50s.