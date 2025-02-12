Chicago forecast: Winter storm brings heavy snow to the area

The Brief Heavy snow and hazardous travel: Snow is moving into Chicagoland, with 3-6 inches expected by evening, causing reduced visibility and difficult travel conditions. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 3 a.m. Thursday. Bitter cold ahead: After the snow tapers off, temperatures will drop significantly, with highs around 20°F on Thursday and wind chills in the single digits. Monday morning could see wind chills as low as -15 to -20°F. More snow possible this weekend: Another round of snow is expected from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning, with the potential for some rain mixing in on Saturday. Cold air will persist into early next week.



Snow is arriving in Chicagoland as of 11 a.m., with accumulation expected to spread into the metro area, as well as southern and western regions, by noon.

Periods of heavy snowfall may reduce visibility, creating hazardous travel conditions.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 3 a.m. Thursday.

By the numbers:

Snow totals remain on track with 3-6 inches possible. The best chance for 4-6 inches will be north of I-80, while areas to the south could see 2-4 inches. There is also a chance for light freezing drizzle this evening, especially southeast of I-57.

Travel will be slow this afternoon and evening, so it’s important to allow extra distance between vehicles. The heaviest snowfall is expected until about 6 p.m. before it begins to taper off.

Temperatures today will reach the upper 20s to low 30s, with wind chills in the teens.

Around midnight, most areas will be dry, with only light flurries possible into early Thursday.

Tomorrow will be cold, with highs around 20 degrees and wind chills in the low single digits. Skies will clear, bringing some sunshine.

Looking Ahead:

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 30. We have the chance for snow returning Friday afternoon through Sunday morning with the best chance for accumulation being on Saturday.

We are watching for the potential of some precipitation Saturday to be in the form of rain, especially in the south. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 30s with cloudy skies.

We have the chance for snow pushing into early Sunday, but will keep you up to date with the snow totals as the weekend gets closer. Sunday will be in the upper teens (COLD) with partly sunny skies.

The weather headline to start next week will be the COLD.

Wind chills Monday morning may approach 15 to 20 degrees below zero. Highs on Monday will be around 10-15 with partly sunny skies. We will be keeping an eye on the forecast for Monday for the potential of more snow.

The cold air looks to linger Monday through Wednesday at least. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday look to be in the mid to upper teens with partly sunny skies.