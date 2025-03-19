Live updates: Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Illinois, Indiana

A Tornado Watch is officially in effect for counties across Illinois and Indiana.

Severe storms are slated to hit the region this afternoon with damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and hail all possible hazards.

The Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for dozens of Illinois counties such as Grundy, Kendall, Kankakee, La Salle and Will. Indiana counties that are under the watch include Newton, Benton, Warren and Tippecanoe, among others.

Visit the National Weather Service (NWS) for a full list of impacted counties.

Tornado Watch in the Chicago area

The NWS said strong tornadoes are possible, along with ping-pong-sized hail and gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.

The risk for tornadoes has increased, especially south of Interstate 88. The Storm Prediction Center has a 10% tornado risk for that area and a 5% risk for the rest of the Chicago area.

The SPC has placed nearly 2 million people in the area just south of Chicago, from central Illinois to far western Indiana, in a level 3 out of 5 risk on its severe thunderstorm risk scale.

The level 3 risk zone includes downstate cities like Peoria, Decatur and Champaign, which face the treat of strong tornadoes (an EF-2 or higher), according to Fox Weather.

Thunderstorm Watch vs. Warning

It's important to know the different between a severe thunderstorm watch and a warning.

A thunderstorm watch is issued when a severe thunderstorm is possible. Viewers located where a watch is issued should stay tuned to forecast updates, monitor sky conditions and know where to take shelter.

A thunderstorm warning is issued when a severe thunderstorm is happening or about to happen. Anyone in the area should take shelter immediately.

