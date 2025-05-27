Chicago weather: 80-degree warmth is right around the corner!

A cool, quiet Tuesday brought just a few stray showers to the Chicago area, with highs stuck in the 60s and low 70s—still running below normal for late May.

Full Forecast :

Tonight is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low temperatures will be seasonably cool in the mid 50s. Scattered showers remain possible through Wednesday with highs only in the lower 60s.

Warmer air starts to build into the region late this week. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs around 70 degrees. Friday looks nice and warm with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A few showers are possible Friday night, but any areas that see rain Friday night will dry out by Saturday morning.

The weekend looks great with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs mainly in the 70s. Saturday will be in the 60s near the lake, but 70 inland. Sunday is expected to be warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Sunshine sticks around into the early portion of next workweek. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and very warm with highs likely reaching into the low to mid 80s.