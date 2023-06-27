Chicago weather: Air quality expected to improve but will still be unhealthy for sensitive groups

An air quality alert remains in effect for our area until Wednesday night, with the current air quality considered very unhealthy for all.

Wednesday will bring some improvements, although the air quality will still likely be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

In terms of the weather, expect a warm-up Wednesday as temperatures return to the 80s. There is a small chance of showers and storms throughout the day and into the night. The coverage of storms will be minimal, but we anticipate a better chance on Thursday.

Thursday brings the potential for strong to severe storms with all hazards possible, so it's important to closely monitor any storm development. Additionally, Thursday will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values may reach the upper 90s.

Scattered showers and storms remain possible on Friday and Saturday, while Sunday appears to be mainly dry. Although Friday and Saturday won't be completely washed out, it's advisable to be prepared for quick and heavy downpours. Temperatures will hover around 90 degrees on Friday, then settle in the mid-80s for both Saturday and Sunday.