Chicago weather: Another major winter storm is set to move in Friday

Chicagoans are gearing up for a double dose of winter weather this week, starting with light snow on Wednesday night and a potentially significant winter storm on Friday.

The National Weather Service reports that Wednesday night's light snowfall is expected to be relatively minor, with most areas receiving less than an inch of accumulation.

However, caution is advised for areas north of I-88, where snowfall could reach 1–2 inches. The snow is predicted to taper off before the morning rush, but commuters are warned to be vigilant as slick spots may persist on roadways.

Looking ahead to Friday, a more substantial winter storm is on the horizon. There will be a mix of rain and snow throughout the day, but the prevailing prediction is for snow to dominate, potentially leaving a significant impact on the region. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most areas, beginning Friday morning and extending through midday Saturday.

The forecast suggests that a good portion of the region could accumulate six inches or more of snow, and strong winds with gusts reaching 45-50 mph are expected to accompany the storm.

Blizzard conditions are possible, especially from Friday evening through early Saturday, making travel extremely difficult and hazardous.

Residents are advised to prepare for the impending storm by checking their supplies and ensuring their vehicles are winter-ready.

Authorities are likely to issue travel advisories, and residents are encouraged to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions.

As the storm system moves away, the focus will shift to plummeting temperatures. Falling temperatures are anticipated on Saturday, with highs only reaching into the single digits from Sunday through Tuesday.

Wind chill temperatures are expected to drop to -20 or colder at times, making it crucial for residents to take extra measures to stay warm and safe during this frigid stretch.

As always, stay tuned to weather updates and advisories to stay informed about the evolving winter weather conditions.