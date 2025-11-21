Chicago weather: Bears gameday forecast, a look ahead to Thanksgiving

The Brief Fog lingers Friday morning, especially south of the city. Weekend brings sunshine and warmer temps, peaking Sunday. Cooler, unsettled weather returns by early next week.



Fog is the main issue this morning with some pockets of dense fog, especially in our far-southern viewing area.

Sadly, the rest of this day may end up cloudy once again.

High temperatures will be around 50° this afternoon or just shy of it. There’s a chance for a little light rain south of I-80 this afternoon, but most of Chicagoland misses out on any rainfall.

What's next:

Tomorrow looks like a partly to mostly cloudy day so there is at least optimism for some sunshine. Highs should be around 50° again.

The banner day of the bunch is Sunday — perfectly scheduled for the Bears game at Soldier Field. We will be in the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine.

On Monday, the next storm system will be approaching with an increase in cloud cover and some showers possible late in the day or at night, which would continue into early Tuesday. Highs both days should be in the low 50s.

Holiday forecast:

A turn towards colder weather arrives next week, which will be felt in earnest on Thanksgiving. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s dropping to the upper 30s on Thursday.