Chicago weather: Warm stretch begins today

Chicago will see a sudden shift to summer-like temperatures this week.

Sunday kicks off the gradual warming trend with sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid 60s. By Tuesday, temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

However, the pleasant weather will be short-lived, as a cold front is expected to bring widespread rain Wednesday night.

Residents in the Chicago area are urged to exercise caution with open flames due to dry conditions and windy weather. The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Monday and Tuesday.

While the rain is expected to clear by Thursday, trick-or-treaters may want to dress in layers as temperatures are expected to drop significantly by the end of the week.