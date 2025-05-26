Chicago weather: Big warmup expected for first week of June

The Brief Memorial Day brought sunshine and seasonably cool temps in the 60s and 70s. Scattered showers and below-average highs continue through midweek. A warm-up arrives by the weekend, with highs near 80 expected by Sunday.



After a sunny and mild Memorial Day across the Chicago area, the cooler-than-average trend continues through the rest of the week—with some midweek rain chances before a warmer weekend.

What we know:

Temperatures on Monday stayed in the 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies, offering a comfortable holiday across the region. That trend continues overnight as clouds build and lows dip into the lower 50s, with some northern spots near the Wisconsin state line dropping into the upper 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will again hover in the mid-60s—about 10 degrees below the seasonal average. Areas near the lakefront will stay cooler, likely topping out around 60 degrees.

Thursday looks drier overall, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will climb closer to 70 degrees. By Friday, the next round of showers is expected with warmer air pushing highs into the mid to upper 70s.

What's next:

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast improves with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s on Saturday and near 80 on Sunday.

Sunday marks the beginning of June and all signs are pointing toward a big warmup that will have it feeling like summer.