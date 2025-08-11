Chicago weather: Brief midweek cool-down before 90s return late this week

The Brief Showers and thunderstorms are moving into Illinois from the southwest during Monday night that are capable of sporadic flashes of lightning. Most areas will dry out by Wednesday morning and seasonal temps plus low humidity will create a beautiful stretch of days leading into the weekend. Friday begins another heat wave with Saturday flirting with heat indices in the 100s.



The main threat through Wednesday morning will be isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday between 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Some storms may produce brief downpours as high as an inch of total rainfall specifically east of I-55.

Chicago Weather Forecast

What to Expect :

Aside from the storm threat, Tuesday will be partly cloudy throughout the day with temps climbing into the mid-80s plus high humidity.

Wednesday ushers in refreshing weather in the low to mid 80s with much lower humidity than we have gotten so used to this summer.

Thursday may even be a touch cooler, only climbing into the low 80s for most, but accompanied by ample sunshine.

On Friday afternoon the weather shifts back towards southwesterly flow, which brings back the upper 80s and low 90s for most of the Chicagoland area.

On Saturday the humidity will build, resulting in heat indices close to 100 degrees once again with the high temps in the mid-90s.

There is still some uncertainty when our next storm maker swings through, but currently, we are expecting a cold front to bring the best chances for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.