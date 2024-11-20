Colder November weather brings season’s first snowfall

The Brief Temperatures in Chicago dropped to the mid-40s overnight. Morning rain will give way to snow showers by sunset as temperatures near freezing. Thursday will feature the season's first notable snowfall, likely causing reduced visibility and slushy accumulations.



Real November weather is on the way.

Today, there will be a few hours of light rain in our area this morning. The afternoon hours look mainly cloudy but mainly dry with falling temperatures. Our high will be this morning in the upper 40s.

There will be snow showers around sunset nearby and those will continue on a scattered basis tonight as temperatures drop toward freezing.

The real snow show will be tomorrow when slushy accumulations are likely. Roads should be warm enough to preclude any major problems but falling snow will reduce visibility and it being the first of the season, expect greater impacts.

The snow will morph over to mainly rain during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. There could be some lake-effect rain showers in NW Indiana.

The weekend will be dry and fairly mild with highs in the mid 40s Saturday climbing into the lower 50s on Sunday.

Winter weather advisories are in effect for southeast Wisconsin as of this writing from 6 a.m.-noon Thursday. It will be interesting to see if our local weather service issues something similar. Stay tuned.