Chicago weather: City to record 4th straight day of 60-degree temps

This will be the fourth day in a row of highs in the 60s, very unusual for this late in the year.

Temps should make it to around 66 degrees with mostly to partly sunny skies. It will be blustery with winds picking up this afternoon, gusting to 35 mph. There will be no rain until around midnight when a few showers move through.

The high for tomorrow will be at midnight in the mid to upper 50s. Behind a front, it will turn cooler with temps falling into the 40s.

Skies will clear by early afternoon. The ground may still be wet and it will be windy.

The weekend looks great with highs above normal in the low 50s with plenty of sun. Next week, we deal with rain late Monday into Tuesday which could end with a few wet snowflakes. Wednesday and Thanksgiving look dry but colder with the weekend looking even more frigid.