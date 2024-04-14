Chicago weather: Clear skies give way to showers, thunderstorms midweek

Chicagoans are set to enjoy clear skies overnight Sunday, with temperatures holding steady at a very comfortable 50 degrees, well above the typical low of 39 degrees for this time of year.

Monday promises more of the same delightful weather, with abundant sunshine and highs reaching the mid-70s. However, a change is on the horizon for Tuesday.

The forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with the potential for severe weather by late evening and into the overnight hours.

The wet weather pattern is expected to persist into Wednesday, accompanied by a continued chance of rain. Despite the showers, temperatures will remain relatively mild, with highs holding in the low 70s.

Looking toward the latter part of the week, a noticeable cool-down is in store for Chicago.

Highs are forecasted to drop into the 50s by Friday and continue into the weekend, marking a return to more seasonable temperatures.



