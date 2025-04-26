Chicago weather: Cloudy start to Saturday, but sunshine, cooler temps coming

Today we're in the 50s and into the 60s tomorrow with sunshine throughout the weekend.

Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What we're expecting:

There was cloud cover to start Saturday, which should continue through the morning hours.

Daytime highs will be on the "coolish" side with highs into the 50s closer to the city. The normal high this time of year is around 63 degrees.

West of the Fox Valley will see highs closer to 60 degrees.

What's next:

As we head into Sunday, conditions are expected to improve with temperatures up into the 60s and slackening winds.

Despite rain systems to the north and south of Chicago, our area seems to be in a nice little niche with clear skies.

There is a threat of stronger showers and thunderstorms on Monday and into Tuesday.

Looking long-term into early May, temperatures are projected to warm up and even be slightly above average.