Chicago weather: Cloudy weekend leading up to Tuesday's winter storm

Chicago will see a calm, cloudy rest of the weekend before Tuesday's anticipated winter storm.

On Saturday night, the snowfall will gracefully taper off to flurries. However, Sunday is a different story.

If you're a fan of dry and overcast days, Sunday and Monday have your back. The clouds will take the spotlight, dominating the skyline but keeping precipitation at bay.

Hold onto your winter hats, though, because Tuesday is gearing up to be a game-changer.

The next storm is making its way to the Windy City, bringing with it a mix of rain and wet, sloppy snow. It's a recipe for a messy commute.

Chicagoans will need to bring their snow boots back out. Make sure to also get your umbrellas ready for action.

Whether you're reveling in the snowy scenes or wishing for drier days, Chicago's weather is keeping us on our toes.

So, layer up, keep an eye on the forecast, and get ready for whatever weather surprises the city has in store.



