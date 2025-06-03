Chicago weather: Cold front to spark storms Tuesday

The Brief A cold front will bring showers and storms to the area Tuesday evening, with a slight risk for severe weather. Cooler temperatures will settle in on Wednesday, with highs in the 60s and lakefront areas possibly dipping into the 50s. Drier skies return Thursday, but more rain is possible by Friday and Sunday.



A warm and sunny Tuesday across Chicagoland is about to change as a cold front moves through the region, bringing scattered storms and cooler air.

Weather Alerts

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for McHenry County until 2 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Lake County until 2:30 p.m.

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare International Airport until around 3 p.m.

Forecast:

Temperatures soared into the mid to upper 80s across the area Tuesday, but showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive this afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes in from the west. The Storm Prediction Center has placed northeast Illinois under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

The primary threat from any stronger storms will be damaging wind gusts, though not everyone will see severe conditions. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will linger through tonight and into Wednesday.

By Wednesday, the cooler air will settle in. The high temperature is expected to occur just after midnight in the mid 70s, with most of the day stuck in the 60s. Some spots along the lakefront could even see temps dip into the 50s.

What's next:

Rain will gradually taper off late Wednesday, making way for a quieter Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances return on Friday, but highs should stay in the low 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is shaping up to be the pick of the bunch — sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 70s. Another round of showers and a few storms could arrive on Sunday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.