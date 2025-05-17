Chicago weather: Cooler temps, clouds and winds for your Saturday

A day after that dust storm enveloped parts of the Chicago area, Saturday should feature some cloudy and more seasonal conditions.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to expect:

The area is stuck in the clouds today. We could see a little break in the clouds, a little peak of sunshine late this afternoon, especially if you're in the far northwest suburbs.

After temperatures in the mid to upper-80s on Friday, temperatures on Saturday are expected to be closer to normal if not below average in the low 70s.

It looks like a high of 67 degrees at both Chicago airports. The lakefront will be a bit cooler.

On top of that, it will be blustery, but not like Friday. They could subside by the afternoon or early evening.

What's next:

Then on Sunday, we'll see a nice and sunny Sunday with temps still staying in the 60s in the city and closer to 70 degrees in the suburbs.