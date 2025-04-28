Chicago weather: First 80° day possible with a chance for late-night storms

The Brief Chicago will see windy and warm conditions today, with a real chance of hitting 80 degrees for the first time this year. There's uncertainty about late-night thunderstorms, with some models predicting only light showers while others show a stronger storm line. Tomorrow will be cooler and windy, with another round of rain expected Wednesday into Thursday.



Today will be windy and warm with a realistic shot for Chicago’s first official 80° day of the year.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures quickly climbing with that warmth making it all the way to the lakefront for a change.

Then the question is, will there be big thunderstorms tonight? And that remains a big "IF." There are a few computer models that show virtually nothing late tonight other than a couple of light showers passing harmlessly through the area. One of our reliable models, the Euro, shows a vigorous line of thunderstorms coming through late tonight into the wee hours of the morning.

There is at least some risk of severe weather, but it still appears more likely that the atmosphere will struggle to produce that in our viewing area.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow, any showers and thunderstorms will be moving south of Chicagoland early in the morning. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and windy with highs in the low 70s.

The next storm system is quickly approaching for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Severe storms are not expected, but there could be some flash with the splash along with showers through Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will likely be just shy of 60, warming into the upper 60s on Thursday.