Chicago weather: Occasional showers and storms expected this week

Scattered showers and storms are impacting the Chicagoland area this evening.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

A Flood Advisory has been issued for portions of southwestern Cook County and northeast Will County through 6 p.m.

Low lying areas and underpasses may become flooded, impacting the evening commute.

Showers and storms will taper off after sunset and then most of tonight will just be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

What's next:

Wednesday will bring another chance for a few showers or storms, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday is expected to be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s. Then, 90-degree heat returns on Friday with another chance of storms.

The best chance of rain and storms appears to be Friday evening and night, likely lingering into Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday and Monday will be dry under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.