Chicago weather: Streak of 80° days ends, heat wave looms next week

The Brief Chicago’s streak of 80°+ days ends today, with highs stuck in the 60s near the lake. Tomorrow brings a return to the low 80s and mostly sunny skies, while the weekend features storms Saturday and drier weather Sunday. Next week, a dangerous heat wave could push highs into the mid to upper 90s, with rising humidity and possible heat advisories.



The last day Chicago failed to hit 80° was June 14. It’s about to happen today.

This afternoon temperatures may be stuck in the upper 60s, especially close to the lake and over the northern half of our area. Skies will be partly mostly cloudy. Any rain should stay well south of Chicagoland.

Chicago future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow looks like a beautiful summer day as temperatures rebound into the lower 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Over the weekend, Saturday looks to feature showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday looks much drier with partly sunny skies and similar temperatures.

Next week will feature the return of intense heat. The hottest weather of the season is possible. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s, on Tuesday in the low 90s and starting Wednesday in the mid-to-upper 90s. This will also be a period of increasing humidity values, and it is very possible that heat advisories will be required at some point as a result.

What might hold the temperatures down or at least provide some temporary relief will be waves of thunderstorms which sometimes a company a pattern like this. It is too far out to speak with any confidence regarding the timing of those thunderstorm clusters.