Chicago weather forecast: Showers and chance of thunderstorms Monday

Chicago's weather forecast includes clouds, showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said clouds will push in overnight Sunday into Monday, with a chance of showers and slight risk of thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

The morning commute will be wet with showers and a risk of thunder, with highs Monday near 71.

Rain could linger into Tuesday, with partly sunny skies.

It's expected to be dry and cool the rest of the week, with highs in the 60s and 70s through the weekend.