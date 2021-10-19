Chicago weather forecast: Warm on Wednesday, then much cooler on Thursday and Friday

Chicago's mild weather continues through Wednesday, but after that, the city and the suburbs will be facing much cooler temperatures.

A weather disturbance will push across the Chicago area late on Wednesday, bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms.

Thursday's high temperature will be just 60 degrees, and it won't even get that warm on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

There is also a chance of frost in some areas Friday night into Saturday morning.

Tuesday: High 71, Low 54

Wednesday: High 72, Low 54

Thursday: High 60, Low 48

Friday: High 55, Low 44

Saturday: High 55, Low 48

Sunday: High 56, Low 52

Monday: High 62, Low 54

