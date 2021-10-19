Chicago weather forecast: Warm on Wednesday, then much cooler on Thursday and Friday
CHICAGO - Chicago's mild weather continues through Wednesday, but after that, the city and the suburbs will be facing much cooler temperatures.
A weather disturbance will push across the Chicago area late on Wednesday, bringing the chance for scattered showers and storms.
Thursday's high temperature will be just 60 degrees, and it won't even get that warm on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
There is also a chance of frost in some areas Friday night into Saturday morning.
- Tuesday: High 71, Low 54
- Wednesday: High 72, Low 54
- Thursday: High 60, Low 48
- Friday: High 55, Low 44
- Saturday: High 55, Low 48
- Sunday: High 56, Low 52
- Monday: High 62, Low 54
