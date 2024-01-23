Chicago weather: Icy morning poses dangerous commute

Freezing rain is the issue in Chicago this morning but impacts will be mitigated by salt on the main roads and temperatures just warm enough to minimize the risk of accumulations on trees and power lines.

Less-traveled and all untreated surfaces will be skating rinks, however, and particular attention should be paid to just walking around in this.

The precipitation will gradually taper off to some drizzle this afternoon. Snowfall, if any, will be unlikely to accumulate. Temperatures will peak in the mid 30s this afternoon.

The next problem will be dense fog, likely to last through the night until the next wave of rain arrives early in the morning. Highs tomorrow should reach the upper 30s. Sunshine is unlikely through at least Saturday and possibly into next week but temperatures will be above normal every day for the next two weeks.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for the majority of the viewing area with a noon expiration in the northern tier of counties.