Chicago weather: Frost advisory for suburbs tonight, sunny days ahead

Chicago residents can expect a mixed bag of weather over the next few days, with chilly nights giving way to sunny days and a dip in temperatures midweek.

On Sunday night, the skies will be clear, but areas outside the city will face another frost advisory. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 40 degrees within the city limits, while the suburbs can expect temperatures in the 30s.

As we transition into Monday, the weather will take a turn for the better. Expect sunny and pleasant conditions with highs reaching near 65 degrees.

However, toward the evening, clouds will start to roll in, heralding a change in the weather pattern.

Tuesday will bring wet weather to the region, though temperatures will still remain relatively mild, holding in the 60s.

By Wednesday, Chicagoans will need to brace themselves for a significant temperature drop.

Despite sunny skies, highs will only reach the upper 40s, signaling a return to colder conditions.

So, while Monday promises sunshine and warmth, don't let it catch you off guard.

Stay prepared for the wet weather on Tuesday, and bundle up for the chilly conditions expected on Wednesday.