Chicago weather: Gradual warmup expected after series of heavy showers

Wet weather continues to soak Chicago this morning.

Occasional sunshine will peak through partly cloudy skies early this afternoon after enduring a series of heavy showers in the past 24 hours. A drying trend is expected to settle in even as widely scattered showers may persist. Temperatures will approach 79 degrees today.

The area is slated to see cloudy skies and more rain, but conditions are anticipated to dry up by later in the afternoon. However, Chicagoans should brace for brisk winds, with a Wind Advisory in effect south of the Kankakee River Valley, including in Newton and Jasper counties, as well as Ford and Iroquois counties, where gusts could reach up to 40 mph.

As evening sets in, winds are expected to subside with temperatures dropping to the mid-60s. This will grant the city a brief respite as it dries out overnight.

Chicagoans can look forward to a pleasing Thursday with sunshine in the forecast and a high of around 82 degrees, still with a touch of slight humidity. Partly cloudy skies will keep temperatures about three to four degrees below the seasonal average.

Looking ahead, the seven-day forecast showcases a gradual warming trend. After topping at the upper 70s and low 80s in the coming two days, the city will see mid-80s by Friday and upper 80s by Saturday, along with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

By Sunday, temperatures will rise into the low 90s, hitting a sweltering 95 degrees on Monday and 92 degrees on Tuesday.