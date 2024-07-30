Chicago faces heat and storms as temperatures soar

Heat and humidity will take center stage in Chicago for the next few days, accompanied by several rounds of showers and storms. While there are uncertainties in the timing, each round carries the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail.

Scattered showers and storms will linger through sunset, with another round of potentially strong to severe storms possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. If storms materialize early Wednesday, the main hazards will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. Temperatures on Wednesday will be hot and humid, with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values possibly reaching 100 to 105 degrees.

Another round of storms is possible from Wednesday night into Thursday, and again Thursday afternoon into the evening. Highs on Thursday will reach around 90 degrees, with heat index values potentially in the triple digits.

Cooler air is expected to arrive by the end of the workweek, with temperatures topping out in the lower 80s on Friday. For those seeking relief from the heat, this is the only break in sight, as temperatures are expected to return to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees over the weekend.

The weekend forecast currently looks dry, with sunshine on Saturday and skies becoming partly cloudy on Sunday.